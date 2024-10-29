Les Arcs Film Festival’s industry programme has selected eight emerging directors for its Talent Village initiative running December 14-17, and has named Hungarian director Ildikó Enyedi as its 2024 ambassador.

The Talent Village, consisting of workshops and meetings, is designed to help the directors move from short to feature-length projects and engage with industry professionals before joining the Coproduction Village market.

This year’s class of rising talents, who have all made short films that have played at leading festivals, includes Norway’s Ivar Aase, Poland’s Michal Edelman, Lithuania’s Lukas Kacinauskas and Eglé Razumaité, Spain’s Anna Llargués, France’s Titouan Ropert, Denmark’s Selma Sunniva, and Italy’s Lorenzo Tardella.

One of the eight selected talents will go home with a Talent Village prize worth €5,000 and awarded by CICLIC Centre-Val de Loire agency. Workshops will be led by industry executives including producer Erik Glijnis, sales agent Olivier Barbier, Cannes Critics’ Week’s Rémi Bigot, and music supervisor Laura Bell.

The filmmakers will also have the opportunity to work with four emerging film music composers chosen for the parallel Music Village in partnership with Sacem to encourage the creation of film scores for their features in the works. The 2024 composers selected are France’s Célyne Baudino and Electra Drossos, Italy’s Lillo Morreale and Germany’s Jonas Vogler.

Enyedi will attend to mentor the group of rising talents and share her experiences. The filmmaker is known for her debut feature My 20thCentury that earned the Camera d’or prize in Cannes in 1989, 2017’s On Body and Soul that won the Berlinale’s Golden Bear, and 2021 Cannes Competition title The Story of My Wife that participated in Les ArcsnCoproduction Village in 2016.

Les Arcs 2024 Talent Village

Ivar Aase (Nor)

Reservations (Palm Springs IFF, Clermont-Ferrand FF), Complications (Norwegian Short FF) and Transactions (Norwegian Short FF)

Michał Edelman (Pol)

Performance (Krakow FF) and Service (Warsaw FF)

Lukas Kacinauskas (Lith)

Happy Next Year ! (Lithuanian Film Award)

Anna Llargués (Sp)

Trenc d’alba (Cinéf Cannes)

Eglé Razumaité (Lith)

Ootid (Cannes IFF) and The Fall (Lithuanian Short)

Titouan Ropert (Fr)

The Song of the Beasts (Clermont-Ferrand IFF, Pantin FF)

Selma Sunniva (Den)

An Example (Clermont-Ferrand IFF)

Lorenzo Tardella (It)

Le Variabili Dipendenti (Berlin IFF, BFI London FF)