Denmark-based sales agency LevelK has acquired Asia and Australia-New Zealand rights to Second World War thriller Nr. 24, after the film’s successful run at the Norwegian box office.

John Andreas Andersen’s film tells the story of Gunnar Sonsteby, decorated Norwegian resistance fighter, who played a pivotal role in the fight against Nazi occupation.

The film recorded 250,000 admissions in Norway following its local release in October 2024. It launched on Netflix on January 1, 2025 in many international territories including the US, UK-Ireland, Germany and France.

The film is produced by Espen Horn, Kristian Strand Sinkerud, Terje Stromstad and John M Jacobsen for Norway’s Motion Blur Films. Art Box are co-producers, with executive producers Tim King, Veslemoy Ruud Zwart, Harald Zwart, Esben Sandberg and Ellen Alveberg.

The film was backed by SF Studios, the Norwegian Film Institute, Netflix Nordic, Motion Blur Films, the Lithuanian Film Fund, Tax Incentives Lithuania and Tinn Kommune.

“This acquisition reflects our commitment to adapting to an ever-evolving market,” said Tine Klint, LevelK founder and CEO. “Nr. 24 is not only a local cinema and Netflix success — it’s a relevant film that resonates universally.”