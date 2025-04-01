The Weeknd sung Blinding Lights in a two-song set that brought The Colosseum in Las Vegas to its feet at the end of Lionsgate’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The performer flew into town to support the May 16 release of thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow in which he stars opposite Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. Ortega joined director Trey Edward Shults (It Comes At Night, Kisha) and Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson to cue up a second trailer and briefly discuss the story of an insomniac musician who meets a stranger that turns his world upside-down.

The studio session also announced, ahead of the November release of the freshly titled Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, that director Ruben Fleischer is developing and will direct a fourth instalment in the heist franchise. Bobby Cohen, who originally developed and has produced all the films in the $687m global box office series, will produce alongside Alex Kurtzman of Secret Hideout. Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

Returning franchise stalwarts Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman will be joined by Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike in the franchise’s third instalment.

Fleischer, whose directing credits include Venom and Zombieland, introduced a trailer for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, which has wrapped principal photography and will release theatrically on November 14.

Lionsgate has dated Francis Lawrence’s thriller The Long Walk for September 12 and showed the first trailer to the story of teenage boys in an annual competition who must maintain a minimum walking speed or die. Fogelson was joined on stage by the director, former Screen Star of Tomorrow and CinemaCon Next Generation Award honouree David Jonsson, and Cinema Icon Award recipient Mark Hamill.

Adapted from the Stephen King novel by JT Mollner and produced by Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Lawrence, and Cameron MacConomy, The Long Walk also stars Cooper Hoffman, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, and Josh Hamilton, with Judy Greer.

Separately, Lawrence is preparing for a summer production start on The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping, which Lionsgate will release worldwide on November 20, 2026. Billy Ray, a writer on the first Hunger Games film and Oscar-nominated for adapting Captain Phillips, has been hired to write the screenplay. Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are producing. Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Paul Feig took to the stage to talk up and introduce footage from thriller and December holiday release The Housemaid and was joined on stage by leads Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar. Fogelson announced that Feig’s Feigco Entertainment has struck a first-look producing deal with the studio.

Luca Guadagnino sent a recorded message about his upcoming Bret Easton Ellis adaptation American Psycho. As previously announced Scott Z Burns will adapt the screenplay, and the filmmakers are in talks with potential leads.

Fogelson also cued up trailers for action comedy Good Fortune starring Aziz Ansani, Seth Rogen, and Keanu Reeves, and comedy musical Power Ballad with Paul Rudd and Jack Reynor.

As previously reported today, Lionsgate unveiled a slew of announcements from its John Wick Universe.