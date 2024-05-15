Expanding its hit John Wick franchise, Lionsgate is developing a project in which Donnie Yen to reprise his role from John Wick: Chapter 4, the company’s spring 2023 global hit starring Keanu Reeves.

The new film, set to begin production in Hong Kong next year, will continue the story arc of Caine, Yen’s character from the fourth John Wick installment, which grossed more than $440m worldwide.

The project is being developed under Lionsgate’s deal with Chad Stahelski, co-director of the original John Wick film and director of its three follow-ups, to oversee the expansion of the franchise. Robert Askins is writing the screenplay. A director has not yet been named.

Franchise producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road will produce with Stahelski under his 87Eleven Entertainment banner.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson commented: “From the moment Donnie Yen appeared on screen in John Wick: Chapter 4, he captivated audiences and created an authentic, emotional connection that left an inedible mark and had fans asking for more. The John Wick universe that Chad, Basil, Erica, and Keanu have built offers a tapestry of fascinating characters brought to life by the most extraordinary performers, and we’re excited to have one of the world’s biggest superstars on board to continue this journey.”

Yen added: “Working on John Wick: Chapter 4 was an extraordinary experience. The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil and Erica push themselves to create action, fights and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story and emotion. Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role.”