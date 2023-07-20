Lionsgate has pushed the releases of Helen Mirren drama White Bird and the Dirty Dancing sequel due to disruption caused by the ongoing Hollywood double strike.

White Bird has moved from its August 18 slot into the third quarter with no specific date yet. Screen understands Lionsgate pushed the film because Mirren and cast members are not allowed to do any promotional work during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The calculation is the sequel to Wonder – which earned $132m at the North American box office and $315m worldwide in 2017 – will benefit from a later launch, by which time it is hoped the strike will be over and the cast can support the release.

Marc Forster directed the drama which also stars Gillian Anderson and Bryce Gheisar, who starred in Wonder.

The Dirty Dancing sequel is still in development and has been pushed from February 9 2024 into summer 2025. Jonathan Levine (50/50, The Wackness) directs.

Jennifer Grey is understood to be returning as Frances “Baby” Houseman, more than three decades after she starred opposite Patrick Swayze in the 1987 original about a young woman who falls in love with her dance instructor at summer camp in the Catskills.

In other calendar developments Lionsgate will open Kevin Greutert’s Saw X, the latest entry in the long-running horror franchise, on September 29. Tobin Bell (pictured) reprises his role as Jigsaw in the story, which takes place between events of Saw and Saw II.

Eli Roth’s video game adaptation Borderlands will open on August 9 2024 and stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramirez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis.