Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have picked up US rights to TIFF 2023 selection p starring Bill Skarsgard.

Roadside Attractions has set a wide theatrical release for April 26.

Moritz Mohr directed the Nthibah Pictures, Raimi Productions, Vertigo Entertainment, and Hammerstone Studios Production.

The cast includes Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, Yayan Ruhian, Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti, Quinn Copeland, Andrew Koji, Sharlto Copley, and Famke Janssen.

Skarsgard stars as Boy, a deaf-mute with a vivid imagination who sets out to avenge the death of his family by the matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty.

Arend Remmers and Tyler Burton Smith wrote the screenplay based on a story by Mohr and Remmers.

Sam Raimi, Zainab Azizi, Roy Lee, Wayne Fitzjohn, Simon Swart, Alex Lebovici, Stuart Manashil and Dan Kagan served as Producers. Executive producers include Sipho Nkosi, Mxolisi Mgojo, Humphrey Mathe, Reza Brojerdi, Christian Mercuri, Mohr and Andrew Childs.

Nthibah Pictures Simon Swart negotiated the deal with Lauren Bixby, Lionsgate’s SVP of acquisitions and co-productions on behalf of Lionsgate and co-president Howard Cohen for Roadside Attractions.

Capstone Global handles international sales.