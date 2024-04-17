Lionsgate Television and Park Chan-wook are partnering on an English-language adaptation of the South Korean auteur’s revenge thriller Oldboy.

Park and producing partner Syd Lim are attached to produce the series. Lionsgate Television executives Courtney Mock and Tara Joshi are overseeing the project.

The news comes days after the debut last weekend of Park’s HBO series The Sympathizer.

Oldboy became the first South Korean film to win the Grand Prix at Cannes in 2004 and the modern classic was re-released last year to mark its 20th anniversary.

Adapted from the Japanese manga of the same name, the feature follows a man who is released from prison after 15 years and must find his captor in five days.

It was the second part of Park’s Vengeance trilogy, sandwiched between 2002’s Sympathy For Mr. Vengeance and 2005’s Lady Vengeance.

Park’s credits include Decision To Leave, The Handmaiden, Snowpiercer, and Stoker.

Bryan Weiser negotiated the deal for Lionsgate.