The absence of the Michael Jackson biopic from Tuesday’s Lionsgate CinemaCon presentation has sparked speculation that the film may get be pushed into 2026 and take the form of a two-parter.

Lionsgate sources did not comment on the matter, neither did anybody at Universal, which holds international rights to Michael, producer Graham King’s ambitious project that enjoyed a splashy segment at Lionsgate’s CinemaCon session last year.

According to reports there are issues with the film that need to be addressed and may be better served by splitting the feature into two, which could serve a cut from director Antoine Fuqua that is understood to be nearly four hours long.

Such a substantial change to the format would require numerous sign-offs from the studios and the Michael Jackson Estate at the very least.

It is also understood that complications have arisen over the portrayal of a person who accused the late Jackson of molestation years ago. The superstar performer settled, however Puck reported earlier this year that there was a prior agreement in place with the estate that the accuser would never be dramatised.

King is producing with the co-executors of the Michael Jackson Estate, John Branca and John McClain. The filmmakers previously said they planned to tell a “never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop”, adding that the film “will explore all aspects of Michael’s life”.

The estate disputed allegations made by accusers in the 2019 two-part HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. Jackson died in 2009 aged 50 from cardiac arrest caused by an overdose of sedatives

Originally scheduled for April 18 this year, the film was pushed to October 3, a similar corridor to King’s 2018 $910m global smash Freddie Mercury film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Michael stars the late performer’s nephew Jaafar Jackson alongside Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo. John Logan wrote the screenplay

The InSneider blog first reported that Michael might get pushed into 2026. Deadline was the first to report on the two-part scenario.