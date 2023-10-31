Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes has secured an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA a little over two weeks before its release in North America and many international markets.

The agreement will allow cast members to promote the film ahead of its opening in the US through Lionsagate on November 17 and in major international markets including the UK, France and Germany on November 15, 16 and 17.

The prequel cast is headed by Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth and also includes Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman and Viola Davis.

Lionsgate’s international sales operation introduced the film to buyers at Cannes 2022. The long-awaited fifth film in the Hunger Games franchise, The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes takes place 64 years before the original teen-centric fantasy action-adventure films and is directed by Francis Lawrence, who also directed the second, third and fourth franchise entries.

The new film arrives in cinemas eight years after the release of previous franchise installment The Hunger Games: Mockinjay – Part 2. That film produced the smallest worldwide gross to date in the franchise, though it still ended up with $281.7m in North America and $371.7m in the international marketplace, for a worldwide tally of $653.4m.