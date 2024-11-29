Liverpool, the second most filmed in UK location after London, aims to clean up production with the creation of a network of ‘plug and play’ facilities planned for across the city centre.

These facilities consist of feeder pillars that supply 100% renewable energy through the UK’s electricity grid, and can also be used to charge large scale batteries, that can in turn be taken for use in more remote locations.

This network could transform film and TV shoots along with live events, creating a cleaner production zone, with the hope that film crews and broadcasters will be able to plug straight into the pillars, removing the need for diesel generators on-site.

Building on work already trialled on a smaller scale in east London that was spearheaded by Film London, Liverpool will collaborate on the pilot scheme with Ecotricity X Grid Faeries – known for supplying music festivals including Glastonbury with green energy – to explore the installation of power pillars.

The announcement came ahead of the official launch of Liverpool as the world’s first UN Accelerator City for Climate Action today (November 29).

Productions to shoot in Liverpool include TV series Peaky Blinders and The Responder, plus films such as The Batman and the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

A version of this story first appeared on Screen’s sister site, The Knowledge. Additional reporting by Mona Tabbara.