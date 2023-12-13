Magnify, the company formerly known as Magnolia Pictures International, has made its first acquisition since the rebrand, taking global sales rights to upcoming Sundance premiere Veni Vidi Vici.

Daniel Hoesl and Julia Niemann (Davos) directed the Austrian social satire about a billionaire family and their children’s almost perfect life without consequences.

Laurence Rupp (Barbarians), Ursina Lardi (Lore), Dominik Warta (L’Animale), and newcomer Olivia Goschler star. Ulrich Seidl (Goodnight Mommy) of Ulrich Seidl Filmproduktion served as producer.

“Daniel and Julia have crafted an exquisite, sophisticated and timely satire that delves into the dynamics of privilege,” said Magnify SVP of global sales Lorna Lee Torres.

“Fuelled with dark humour, psychotic absurdity, and hyper-realistic violence, Veni Vidi Vici promises a captivating watch in Park City, that we are thrilled to launch under the freshly rebranded Magnify label.”

Magnify will aim to invest in projects at early stages and will handle sales on titles where stablemate Magnolia Pictures acquires for the world, as well as other third-party sales titles.

The company’s focus remains director-driven, genre, drama, documentaries, and international work. Among the current slate are: Cannes UCR selection and Argentinian official Oscar submission The Delinquents; Venice selection Hesitation Wound; 2023 Sundance and Berlin Panorama documentary Kokomo City; Berlin Panorama documentary Joan Baez I Am A Noise; and 2023 Sundance opening night documentary Little Richard: I Am Everything.

Hoesl’s first feature Soldier Jane premiered in Sundance World Dramatic Competition in 2013 and won the Tiger Competition at the Rotterdam International Film Festival. His second feature, Winwin premiered in Rotterdam.He co-directed Davos with Niemann and the film screened at Vision Du Réel, and Zurich International Film Festival.

“After many years following the money trail questioning the price of money itself, isn’t it time to pose the question to all of us: Why do we let this happen? Isn’t it in our own hands to put an end to this? We’re super happy to return to the hunting grounds of Park City with our newest film, Veni Vidi Vici and partner with the team at Magnify,” said Hoesl and Neimann.

Torres and director of global sales Austin Kennedy will launch Veni Vedi Vici in Sundance and continue talks into the EFM in Berlin.