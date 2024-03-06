Magnolia Pictures and Participant have acquired North American rights to The Grab, Blackfish director Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s follow-up about an investigative journalist’s efforts to uncover the powers responsible for land grabs to control food and water resources.

The film premiered at TIFF last year and Magnolia and Participant will release theatrically and on demand on June 14.

The Grab is produced by Center for Investigative Reporting Studios & Rocklin|Faust, Nathan Halverson, Amanda Pike, Blye Pagon Faust, Nicole Rocklin, and Cowperthwaite, and presented by Impact Partners.

Executive producers are Dan Cogan, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Jenny Raskin, Maiken Baird, Nina and David Fialkow, The Betsy & Jesse Fink Family Foundation, Caldwell Fisher Family Foundation, Doree Friedman, Anil Godhwani, Jan McAdoo, Debbie L. McLeod, Meadow Fund, The Rogovy Foundation, Christa Scharfenberg, Nancy Stephens and Rick Rosenthal, Lessing and Babbie Stern and Jeff and Laurie Ubben.

Magnolia SVP of acquisitions John Von Thaden, Rob Williams, Participant SVP content and sales strategy, and Adam Macy, Participant senior counsel, business and legal affairs, negotiated the deal with WME Independent. Roco Films is handling international sales.