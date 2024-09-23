In mouth-watering casting news, MRC said on Monday that Margot Robbie will star as Catherine Earnshaw opposite fellow Australian Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights. The film will shoot in the UK.



Robbie’s LuckyChap will produce the adaptation of Emily Brontë’s mid-19th century gothic tale of obsession and desire which has fascinated film and television producers for nearly a century.

Fennell will write, direct and produce Wuthering Heights, which MRC said on Monday is in pre-production ahead of a UK shoot in 2025. MRC is financing the production.

The upcoming feature is heavy on reunion. LuckyChap and Fennell collaborated on Saltburn and Promising Young Woman, while Elordi was one of the stars on last season’s awards contender Saltburn, which earned a handful of BAFTA nominations including Outstanding British Film of the Year.

Robbie will next be seen in Kogonada’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey which Sony will release in May 2025 and most recently starred in and produced Barbie.

Elordi will next be seen in Justin Kurzell’s The Narrow Road To The Deep North and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. Most recently he played Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla.

Among MRC’s recent roster are American Fiction, and Fair Play, while LuckyChap was behind My Old Ass and television shows Maid and the comedy Dollface.

Wuthering Heights has been adapted several times before, most recently by Andrea Arnold in 2011 starring Kaya Scodelario and James Howson. Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche starred for Peter Kosminsky in the 1992 version, and Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon starred in William Wyler’s 1939 film.

Fennell sent the internet into paroxysms of delight in July when she posted an image on X with the legend “Be With Me Always. Take Any Form. Drive Me Mad”.