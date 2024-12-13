Marianne Jean-Baptiste has been named best actress by African American Film Critics Association for her portrayal of a misanthrope in Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths,

Meanwhile reform school drama Nickel Boys earned best picture of 2024 and best director went to RaMell Ross.

Colman Domingo was named best actor for the prison-set drama Sing Sing. Supporting wins went to Clarence Maclin for Sing Sing and Danielle Deadwyler for August Wilson adaptation The Piano Lesson, which also earned the ensemble award.

Best international film went to Jacques Audiard’s Mexico-set musical Emilia Pérez and The Wild Robot was named best animation.

Winners will be celebrated at the 16th Annual AAFCA Awards on February 19 in Beverly Hills.

AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson said, “These films do more than entertain – they amplify voices and perspectives that deserve to be heard, and we look forward to celebrating their lasting impact.”

Top 10 films of 2024

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Piano Lesson

Gladiator II

Wicked

Emilia Pérez

Albany Road

The Fire Inside

Exhibiting Forgiveness

Dahomey

16th Annual AAFCA Awards winners

Best Picture: Nickel Boys

Best Director: RaMell Ross (Nickel Boys)

Best Actor: Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Best Actress: Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths)

Best Supporting Actor: Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing)

Best Supporting Actress: Danielle Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson)

Best Screenplay: Sing Sing (Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar)

Best Documentary (tie): Daughters (Netflix) and Dahomey (Mubi)

Best Animated Feature: The Wild Robot

Best International Film: Emilia Pérez

Best Independent Feature: She Taught Love

Best Ensemble: The Piano Lesson

Best Original Score: The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers)

Best Original Song: Bricks, Exhibiting Forgiveness (Andra Day, Cassandra Batie & Jherek Bischoff).