Conic has acquired UK-Ireland rights to Mark Cousins’ documentary A Sudden Glimpse to Deeper Things ahead of its world premiere in Karlovy Vary next week.

A Sudden Glimpse… plays in the main Crystal Globe competition on Wednesday, July 3. Conic will release it in the UK and Ireland in October 2024, having acquired the title from sales agent Reservoir Docs.

The film explores the life of Scottish painter Wilhelmina Barns-Graham, looking at her synaesthesia – she associated letters, names and people with particular colours – and neurodiversity.

Tilda Swinton voices Barns-Graham, and the film was made with the support of the Wilhelmina Barns-Graham trust, featuring her archives, notebooks and diaries.

It is produced by Mary Bell and Adam Dawtrey for BofA Productions – the duo’s fifth feature with Cousins following A Story of Children and Film, Stockholm My Love, The Eyes of Orson Welles and The Story of Looking. The film was backed by Screen Scotland, with Mark Thomas as executive producer.

Conic being “a dynamic young company based in Glasgow” made it the “ideal partner to distribute this visually ravishing film about a great Scottish artist, by one of Scotland’s most original filmmakers,” said a statement from Dawtrey and Bell.