The Marrakech International Film Festival has unveiled the full line-up for its 20th edition, which runs from November 24-December 2.

The festival is opening with Richard Linklater’s action comedy Hit Man, starring Glen Powell, and is screening 75 films in total from 36 countries.

Marrakech’s official competition, which comprises first and second feature films, includes Ramata-Toulaye Sy’s Cannes Competition title Banel & Adama, Lina Soualem’s Venice Giornate degli Autori documentary Bye Bye Tiberias and Moroccan director Kamal Lazraq’s feature debut Hounds, which premiered in Un Certain Regard at Cannes.

Johnny Barrington, who was one of Screen’s Scottish Rising Stars last year, is also in Marrakech competition with Silent Roar which recently opened the Edinburgh film festival.

Of the 14 films in competition, 10 are by first-time directors, of whom eight are women.

This year’s six Gala Screenings include regional premieres for Italian director Matteo Garrone immigration drama Io Capitano and Michel Franco’s Memory, starring Jessica Chastain, who serves as president of the Marrakech jury.

Special Screenings features 16 contemporary films by directors including Nikolaj Arcel, Bertrand Bonello, Monia Chokri, Agnieszka Holland, Ladj Ly and Alice Rohrwacher.

The Panorama of Moroccan Cinema includes six recent drama and documentary films from the festival’s home nation, two of which are world premieres: Khalil Zairi’s Mora Is Here and Hicham Lasri’s Moroccan Badass Girl. In total, 15 Moroccan films are being presented in the festival’s various sections.

Official Competition

Banel & Adama Dir. Ramata-Toulaye Sy (Fr-Senegal-Mali)



Bye Bye Tiberias Dir. Lina Soualem (Palestine-Fr-Bel-Qatar)



City Of Wind Dir. Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir (Fr-Mongolia-Port-Neth-Ger-Qatar)



Disco Afrika: A Malagasy Story Dir. Luck Razanajaona (Fr-Madag-Maur-Ger-S Africa)



Dormitory Dir. Nehir Tuna (Turkey-Ger-Fr)



Excursion Dir. Una Gunjak (Bos-Cro-Ser-Fr-Nor-Qatar)



Hounds Dir. Kamal Lazraq (Mor-Fr-Bel-Qatar-Saudi)



The Mother Of All Lies Dir. Asmae El Moudir (Mor-Egypt-Saudi-Qatar)



The Other Son Dir. Juan Sebastián Quebrada (Col-Fr-Arg)



Phantom Youth Dir. Luàna Bajrami (Kosovo-Fr)



Prison In The Andes Dir. Felipe Carmona (Chile-Braz)



Silent Roar Dir. Johnny Barrington (UK)



Toll Dir. Carolina Markowicz (Braz-Port)



Tuesday Dir. Daina O. Pusič (US-UK)

Gala Screenings

Deserts Dir. Faouzi Bensaïdi (Fr-Ger-Mor-Belg-Qatar)

Hit Man Dir. Richard Linklater (US)

The Holdovers Dir. Alexander Payne (US)

Limbo Dir. Ivan Sen (Australia)

Making Of Dir. Cédric Kahn (Fr)

Io Capitano Dir. Matteo Garrone (It-Belg)

Memory Dir. Michel Franco (Mex-US)

Special Screenings

About Dry Grasses Dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan (Tur-Fr-Ger)

Animalia Dir. Sofia Alaoui (Fr-Mor-Qatar)

The Beast Dir. Bertrand Bonello (Fr-Can)

Behind The Mountains Dir. Mohamed Ben Attia (Tun-Belg-Fr-Saudi-Qatar)

La Chimera Dir. Alice Rohrwacher (It-Fr-Switz)

Europa Dir. Sudabeh Mortezai (Austria)

Explanation For Everything Dir. Gabor Reisz (Hun-Slov)

Goodbye Julia Dir. Mohamed Kordofani (Sudan-Egypt-Ger-Fr-Saudi-Swe)

Green Border Dir. Agnieszka Holland (Pol-US-Fr-Czech-Bel-Ger-Turkey)

Les Indésirables Dir. Ladj Ly (Fr-Belg)

Machtat Dir. Sonia Ben Slama (Tun-Leb-Fr-Qatar)

The Nature Of Love Dir. Monia Chokri (Can-Fr)

The Promised Land Dir. Nikolaj Arcel (Den)

Sarafina! Dir. Darrel James Roodt (S Afr) (1992 Restored Version)

Sidonie In Japan Dir. Élise Girard (Fr)

Terrestrial Verses Dirs. Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami (Iran)

The 11th Continent

Between Revolutions Dir. Vlad Petri (Rom-Cro)

The Bride Dir. Myriam Birara (Rwanda)

Casablanca Dir. Adriano Valerio (Fr-It)

Coconut Head Generation Dir. Alain Kassanda (Nigeria, Fr)

The Dupes Dir. Tewfik Saleh (1972 Restored Version) (Syria)

Eureka Dir. Lisandro Alonso (Fr-Ger-Port-Mex-Arg)

Foremost By Night Dir. Víctor Iriarte (Spain-Port-Fr)

A Golden Life Dir. Boubacar Sangaré (Burkina Faso-Benin-Fr)

The Human Surge 3 Dir. Eduardo William (Arg-Port-Neth-Taiwan-Br-HK-Sri Lanka-Peru)

Little Girl Blue Dir. Mona Achache (Fr-Belg)

Mambar Pierrette Dir. Rosine Mbakam (Bel-Cameroon)

Phantom Beirut Dir. Ghassan Salhab (Fr-Leb) (1998 Restored Version)

Pictures Of Ghosts Dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho (Braz)

Panorama Of Moroccan Cinema

Birdland (Indivision) Dir. Leila Kilani (Mor-Fr)

Mora Is Here Dir. Khalil Zairi (Mor)

Moroccan Badass Girl Dir. Hicham Lasri (Mor)

My Dad Is Not Dead Dir. Adil El Fadili (Mor)

My Thursday Souk Dir. Énini (Mor-Fr)

Triple A Dir. Jihane El Bahhar (Mor)

Cinema For Young Audiences

The Camel And The Miller Dir. Abdollah Alimorad (Iran)

Dounia And The Princess Of Aleppo Dir. Marya Zarif & André Kadi (Can-Fr)

Mica Dir. Ismaël Ferroukhi (Mor-Fr)

Nina And The Hedgehog’s Secret Dirs. Alain Gagnol & Jean-Loup Felicioli (Fr-Lux)

No Love Lost Dir. Erwan Le Duc (Fr)

The Secret World Of Arrietty Dir. Hiromasa Yonebayashi (Japan)

Place Jemaa El Fna

Blue Elephant 2 Dir. Marwan Hamed (Egypt)

Dados Dir. Abdelouahed Mjahed (Mor)

Green Card Dir. Hicham Regragui (Mor)

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Dir. James Mangold (US)

Pathaan Dir. Siddharth Anand (India)

Shine A Light Dir. Martin Scorsese (US)

Volubilis Dir. Faouzi Bensaïdi (Fr-Mor)

Voy ! Voy ! Voy ! Dir. Omar Hilal (Egypt-UAE)