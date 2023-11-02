Raine Allen-Miller’s London-set romantic comedy Rye Lane leads the nominations for the 2023 British Independent Film Awards (Bifas), followed closely by Charlotte Regan’s Scrapper and Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers.
Rye Lane has scored 16 nominations, including best British independent film, director and debut director for Allen-Miller; plus best screenplay and debut screenwriter for Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia. Vivian Oparah is nominated for breakthrough performance, as well as for best joint lead performance alongside David Jonsson.
Scrapper, another London-set first film, received 14 nominations, including five for Regan – best British independent film, director, screenplay, debut director and debut screenwriter.
Haigh’s fifth feature All Of Us Strangers completes a London-linked trio with 14 nominations of its own, including best British independent film, director and screenplay for Haigh; best lead performance for Andrew Scott; and three best supporting performance nods, for Jamie Bell, Claire Foy and Paul Mescal.
Molly Manning Walker’s Malia-set clubbing holiday drama How To Have Sex is close behind with 13 nominations, including five for Walker in the same five categories as Regan. Walker has also achieved the impressive feat of being nominated for two different feature films, with her best cinematography nomination for shooting Regan’s Scrapper.
The international independent film category is filled with titles from this year’s Sundance and Cannes: Babak Jalali’s Fremont and Celine Song’s Past Lives from the former, and Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall, Aki Kaurismaki’s Fallen Leaves and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster from the latter.
In the second year of gender-neutral acting awards at the Bifas, four of the six best lead performance nominees are women; with the 10 best supporting performance nominees split five each between men and women.
Screen Stars of Tomorrow are well-represented: 24 Stars share 44 nominations, up from 16 and 22 last year. Filmmakers in this category include Manning Walker, Regan, Haigh and Allen-Miller; while Screen Star actors selected include McKenna-Bruce, Foy, Jodie Comer for The End We Start From and George MacKay for Femme.
Disney’s Searchlight Pictures label heads up the distributors, with 30 nominations across Rye Lane and All Of Us Strangers – both eligible for the Bifas as independently produced films. Signature Entertainment has succeeded with 20 nominations for its films: 11 for Sam H Freeman and Ng Choon Ping’s Femme, and nine for Mahalia Belo’s The End We Start From.
Twenty-six UK features have been nominated, plus five short films. The nominees were selected by over 500 Bifa voters, from the organisation’s voting pool of over 1500.
The nominees were unveiled in London by UK actors Morfydd Clark and Susan Wokoma. The 2023 Bifas will take place on Sunday, December 3 in London. The ceremony host, juries and recipient of the Richard Harris honorary award will be announced in the coming weeks.
Bifa 2023 nominations
Best British Independent Film
- All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey
- Femme - Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Myles Payne, Sam Ritzenberg
- How To Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker, Ivana MacKinnon, Emily Leo, Konstantinos Kontovrakis
- Rye Lane - Raine Allen-Miller, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones
- Scrapper - Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough
Best International Independent Film
- Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
- Fallen Leaves - Aki Kauriskmäki
- Fremont - Babak Jalali, Carolina Cavalli, Marjaneh Moghimi, Sudnya Shroff, Rachael Fung
- Monster - Hirokazu Kore-eda, Yuji Sakamoto, Genki Kawamura, Kenji Yamada
- Past Lives - Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler
Best Director
- Raine Allen-Miller - Rye Lane
- Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme
- Andrew Haigh - All Of Us Strangers
- Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex
- Charlotte Regan - Scrapper
Best Screenplay
- Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia - Rye Lane
- Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme
- Andrew Haigh - All Of Us Strangers
- Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex
- Charlotte Regan - Scrapper
Best Lead Performance
- Jodie Comer - The End We Start From
- Mia McKenna-Bruce - How To Have Sex
- Tia Nomore - Earth Mama
- Nabhaan Rizwan - In Camera
- Andrew Scott - All Of Us Strangers
- Tilda Swinton - The Eternal Daughter
Best Supporting Performance
- Ritu Aryu - Polite Society
- Jamie Bell - All Of Us Strangers
- Samuel Bottomley - How To Have Sex
- Alexandra Burke - Pretty Red Dress
- Amir El-Masry - In Camera
- Claire Foy - All Of Us Strangers
- Paul Mescal - All Of Us Strangers
- Alia Shawkat - Drift
- Shaun Thomas - How To Have Sex
- Katherine Waterston - The End We Start From
Best Joint Lead Performance
- Lola Campbell, Harris Dickinson - Scrapper
- David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
- Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, George MacKay - Femme
The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)
- Raine Allen-Miller - Rye Lane
- Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme
- Savanah Leaf - Earth Mama
- Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex
- Charlotte Regan - Scrapper
Breakthrough Producer
- Theo Barrowclough - Scrapper
- Georgia Goggin - Pretty Red Dress
- Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo - Rye Lane
Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo - Rye Lane
- Gannesh Rajah - If The Streets Were On Fire
- Chi Thai - Raging Grace
Breakthrough Performance
- Le’Shantey Bonsu - Girl
- Lola Campbell - Scrapper
- Priya Kansara - Polite Society
- Mia McKenna-Bruce - How To Have Sex
- Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
Best Debut Screenwriter
- Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia - Rye Lane
- Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme
- Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex
- Nida Manzoor - Polite Society
- Charlotte Regan - Scrapper
Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary
- Chloe Abrahams - The Taste Of Mango
- Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn - Another Body
- Ella Glendining - Is There Anybody Out There?
- Alice Russell - If The Streets Were On Fire
- Christopher Sharp - Bobi Wine: The People’s President [Also Directed By Moses Bwayo]
The Raindance Maverick Award
- If The Streets Were On Fire - Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah
- Is There Anybody Out There? - Ella Glendining, Janine Marmot
- Name Me Lawand - Edward Lovelace
- Raging Grace - Paris Zarcilla, Chi Thai
- Red Herring - Kit Vincent, Ed Owles
Best Feature Documentary
- Another Body - Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn, Isabel Freeman, Elizabeth Woodward
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President - Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp, John Battsek
- If The Streets Were On Fire - Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah
- Lyra - Alison Millar, Jackie Doyle
- Occupied City - Steve Mcqueen, Bianca Stitger, Floor Onrust, Anna Smith-Tenser
Best British Short Film
- Christopher At Sea - Tom C J Brown, Laure Desmazières, Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, Pierre Baussaron, Amanda Miller, Hannah Stolarski, Nick Read, Emily-Jane Brown
- Festival Of Slaps - Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
- Lions - Beru Tessema, Ama Ampadu
- Muna - Warda Mohamed, Angela Moneke, Simon Hatton
- The Talent - Thomas May Bailey, Emma D’arcy, Ellen Spence
Best Casting
- Shaheen Baig - Scrapper
- Kharmel Cochrane - Rye Lane
- Kahleen Crawford - All Of Us Strangers
- Isabella Odoffin - How To Have Sex
- Salome Oggenfuss, Geraldine Barón, Abby Harri - Earth Mama
Best Cinematography
- Olan Collardy - Rye Lane
- Suzie Lavelle - The End We Start From
- Molly Manning Walker - Scrapper
- Jamie D. Ramsay - All Of Us Strangers
- James Rhodes - Femme
Best Costume Design
- George Buxton - How To Have Sex
- Oliver Cronk - Scrapper
- Buki Ebiesuwa - Femme
- Cynthia Lawrence-John - Rye Lane
- PC Williams - The End We Start From
Best Editing
- Jonathan Alberts - All Of Us Strangers
- Victoria Boydell - Rye Lane
- Paul Carlin - Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Avdhesh Mohla - High & Low – John Galliano
- Arttu Salmi - The End We Start From
Best Effects
- Paddy Eason - Polite Society
- Theodor Flo-Groeneboom - The End We
- Start From
- Jonathan Gales, Richard Baker - The Kitchen
Best Music Supervision
- Ciara Elwis - Femme
- Connie Farr - All Of Us Strangers
- David Fish - Rye Lane
Best Make-Up & Hair Design
- Zoe Clare Brown - All Of Us Strangers
- Claire Carter - Polite Society
- Marie Deehan - Femme
- Natasha Lawes - How To Have Sex
- Bianca Simone Scott - Rye Lane
Best Original Music
- Adam Janota Bzowski - Femme
- Patrick Jonsson - Scrapper
- Kwes - Rye Lane
- Anna Meredith - The End We Start From
- Ré Olunuga - Girl
Best Production Design
- Laura Ellis Cricks - The End We Start From
- Sarah Finlay - All Of Us Strangers
- Elena Muntoni - Scrapper
- Nathan Parker - The Kitchen
- Anna Rhodes - Rye Lane
Best Sound
- Ben Baird, Jack Wensley, Adam Fletcher, Alexej Mungersdorff - Scrapper
- Steve Fanagan - How To Have Sex
- Stevie Haywood, Joakim Sundström, Per Bostrom - All Of Us Strangers
- Mark Jenkin - Enys Men
- Jens Rosenlund-Petersen, Amy Felton, Joe Jackson, Tim Cavagin, Lori Dovi - The End We Start From
