Raine Allen-Miller’s London-set romantic comedy Rye Lane leads the nominations for the 2023 British Independent Film Awards (Bifas), followed closely by Charlotte Regan’s Scrapper and Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers.

Rye Lane has scored 16 nominations, including best British independent film, director and debut director for Allen-Miller; plus best screenplay and debut screenwriter for Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia. Vivian Oparah is nominated for breakthrough performance, as well as for best joint lead performance alongside David Jonsson.

Scrapper, another London-set first film, received 14 nominations, including five for Regan – best British independent film, director, screenplay, debut director and debut screenwriter.

Haigh’s fifth feature All Of Us Strangers completes a London-linked trio with 14 nominations of its own, including best British independent film, director and screenplay for Haigh; best lead performance for Andrew Scott; and three best supporting performance nods, for Jamie Bell, Claire Foy and Paul Mescal.

Molly Manning Walker’s Malia-set clubbing holiday drama How To Have Sex is close behind with 13 nominations, including five for Walker in the same five categories as Regan. Walker has also achieved the impressive feat of being nominated for two different feature films, with her best cinematography nomination for shooting Regan’s Scrapper.

The international independent film category is filled with titles from this year’s Sundance and Cannes: Babak Jalali’s Fremont and Celine Song’s Past Lives from the former, and Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall, Aki Kaurismaki’s Fallen Leaves and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster from the latter.

In the second year of gender-neutral acting awards at the Bifas, four of the six best lead performance nominees are women; with the 10 best supporting performance nominees split five each between men and women.

Screen Stars of Tomorrow are well-represented: 24 Stars share 44 nominations, up from 16 and 22 last year. Filmmakers in this category include Manning Walker, Regan, Haigh and Allen-Miller; while Screen Star actors selected include McKenna-Bruce, Foy, Jodie Comer for The End We Start From and George MacKay for Femme.

Disney’s Searchlight Pictures label heads up the distributors, with 30 nominations across Rye Lane and All Of Us Strangers – both eligible for the Bifas as independently produced films. Signature Entertainment has succeeded with 20 nominations for its films: 11 for Sam H Freeman and Ng Choon Ping’s Femme, and nine for Mahalia Belo’s The End We Start From.

Twenty-six UK features have been nominated, plus five short films. The nominees were selected by over 500 Bifa voters, from the organisation’s voting pool of over 1500.

The nominees were unveiled in London by UK actors Morfydd Clark and Susan Wokoma. The 2023 Bifas will take place on Sunday, December 3 in London. The ceremony host, juries and recipient of the Richard Harris honorary award will be announced in the coming weeks.

Bifa 2023 nominations

Best British Independent Film

All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

Femme - Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Myles Payne, Sam Ritzenberg

How To Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker, Ivana MacKinnon, Emily Leo, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

Rye Lane - Raine Allen-Miller, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones

Scrapper - Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

Best International Independent Film

Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

Fallen Leaves - Aki Kauriskmäki

Fremont - Babak Jalali, Carolina Cavalli, Marjaneh Moghimi, Sudnya Shroff, Rachael Fung

Monster - Hirokazu Kore-eda, Yuji Sakamoto, Genki Kawamura, Kenji Yamada

Past Lives - Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler

Best Director

Raine Allen-Miller - Rye Lane

Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme

Andrew Haigh - All Of Us Strangers

Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex

Charlotte Regan - Scrapper

Best Screenplay

Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia - Rye Lane

Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme

Andrew Haigh - All Of Us Strangers

Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex

Charlotte Regan - Scrapper

Best Lead Performance

Jodie Comer - The End We Start From

Mia McKenna-Bruce - How To Have Sex

Tia Nomore - Earth Mama

Nabhaan Rizwan - In Camera

Andrew Scott - All Of Us Strangers

Tilda Swinton - The Eternal Daughter

Best Supporting Performance

Ritu Aryu - Polite Society

Jamie Bell - All Of Us Strangers

Samuel Bottomley - How To Have Sex

Alexandra Burke - Pretty Red Dress

Amir El-Masry - In Camera

Claire Foy - All Of Us Strangers

Paul Mescal - All Of Us Strangers

Alia Shawkat - Drift

Shaun Thomas - How To Have Sex

Katherine Waterston - The End We Start From

Best Joint Lead Performance

Lola Campbell, Harris Dickinson - Scrapper

David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, George MacKay - Femme

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

Raine Allen-Miller - Rye Lane

Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme

Savanah Leaf - Earth Mama

Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex

Charlotte Regan - Scrapper

Breakthrough Producer

Theo Barrowclough - Scrapper

Georgia Goggin - Pretty Red Dress

Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo - Rye Lane

[Also Produced By Damian Jones]

Gannesh Rajah - If The Streets Were On Fire

Chi Thai - Raging Grace

Breakthrough Performance

Le’Shantey Bonsu - Girl

Lola Campbell - Scrapper

Priya Kansara - Polite Society

Mia McKenna-Bruce - How To Have Sex

Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

Best Debut Screenwriter

Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia - Rye Lane

Sam H Freeman, Ng Choon Ping - Femme

Molly Manning Walker - How To Have Sex

Nida Manzoor - Polite Society

Charlotte Regan - Scrapper

Best Debut Director – Feature Documentary

Chloe Abrahams - The Taste Of Mango

Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn - Another Body

Ella Glendining - Is There Anybody Out There?

Alice Russell - If The Streets Were On Fire

Christopher Sharp - Bobi Wine: The People’s President [Also Directed By Moses Bwayo]

The Raindance Maverick Award

If The Streets Were On Fire - Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah

Is There Anybody Out There? - Ella Glendining, Janine Marmot

Name Me Lawand - Edward Lovelace

Raging Grace - Paris Zarcilla, Chi Thai

Red Herring - Kit Vincent, Ed Owles

Best Feature Documentary

Another Body - Sophie Compton, Reuben Hamlyn, Isabel Freeman, Elizabeth Woodward

Bobi Wine: The People’s President - Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp, John Battsek

If The Streets Were On Fire - Alice Russell, Gannesh Rajah

Lyra - Alison Millar, Jackie Doyle

Occupied City - Steve Mcqueen, Bianca Stitger, Floor Onrust, Anna Smith-Tenser

Best British Short Film

Christopher At Sea - Tom C J Brown, Laure Desmazières, Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, Pierre Baussaron, Amanda Miller, Hannah Stolarski, Nick Read, Emily-Jane Brown

Festival Of Slaps - Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

Lions - Beru Tessema, Ama Ampadu

Muna - Warda Mohamed, Angela Moneke, Simon Hatton

The Talent - Thomas May Bailey, Emma D’arcy, Ellen Spence

Best Casting

Shaheen Baig - Scrapper

Kharmel Cochrane - Rye Lane

Kahleen Crawford - All Of Us Strangers

Isabella Odoffin - How To Have Sex

Salome Oggenfuss, Geraldine Barón, Abby Harri - Earth Mama

Best Cinematography

Olan Collardy - Rye Lane

Suzie Lavelle - The End We Start From

Molly Manning Walker - Scrapper

Jamie D. Ramsay - All Of Us Strangers

James Rhodes - Femme

Best Costume Design

George Buxton - How To Have Sex

Oliver Cronk - Scrapper

Buki Ebiesuwa - Femme

Cynthia Lawrence-John - Rye Lane

PC Williams - The End We Start From

Best Editing

Jonathan Alberts - All Of Us Strangers

Victoria Boydell - Rye Lane

Paul Carlin - Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Avdhesh Mohla - High & Low – John Galliano

Arttu Salmi - The End We Start From

Best Effects

Paddy Eason - Polite Society

Theodor Flo-Groeneboom - The End We

Start From

Jonathan Gales, Richard Baker - The Kitchen

Best Music Supervision

Ciara Elwis - Femme

Connie Farr - All Of Us Strangers

David Fish - Rye Lane

Best Make-Up & Hair Design

Zoe Clare Brown - All Of Us Strangers

Claire Carter - Polite Society

Marie Deehan - Femme

Natasha Lawes - How To Have Sex

Bianca Simone Scott - Rye Lane

Best Original Music

Adam Janota Bzowski - Femme

Patrick Jonsson - Scrapper

Kwes - Rye Lane

Anna Meredith - The End We Start From

Ré Olunuga - Girl

Best Production Design

Laura Ellis Cricks - The End We Start From

Sarah Finlay - All Of Us Strangers

Elena Muntoni - Scrapper

Nathan Parker - The Kitchen

Anna Rhodes - Rye Lane

Best Sound