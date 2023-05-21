Killers Of The Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese has voiced his support for Ukraine in its ongoing attack from Russia, as well as giving a measured defence of freedom of speech.

“Very nervous about the aggression of Russia; very nervous about that whole area,” said the director, speaking at the Cannes press conference for his out-of-competition film. “The younger generations don’t remember World War Two. They don’t remember the Balkan nations and what happened there, and what happened with Poland in the 19th century, and the Russians again.”

“My feeling is, coming from a country that has a republic, which involves free speech – you can have an adversary without poising them or killing them,” continued the director. “You don’t want to live like that.”

“We have to support the countries that at least are trying for some sort of democratic process,” said Scorsese. “It reminds me of the 1930s, when democracy was out. Now, it’s deeper and stronger – to do with the very values of how you live.”

The US filmmaker also defended the principle of freedom of expression. “Freedom to speak is the most important really,” said Scorsese. “It doesn’t mean yelling fire in a crowded theatre when there is no fire. But freedom to be able to express yourself in a way that’s benign, in peaceful times.”

As well as actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, Scorsese was joined by Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, of the Osage people whose story is told in the film. “My people suffered greatly, and to this very day those effects are with us,” said Standing Bear. “Martin Scorsese and his team have restored trust, and we know that trust will not be betrayed.”

“There are young Osage working behind the camera, making costumes,” said the chief of the Osage involvement in production. “When you see the movie, you see our language, which is endangered.”

“You can probably talk better Osage than some of our Osage!” he laughed, gesturing to Scorsese and De Niro.

Artistic souls

Adapted by Scorsese and Eric Roth from David Grann’s book and set in the 1920s, Killers centres on members of the Osage tribe who are murdered under mysterious circumstances, sparking a major FBI investigation.

Gladstone, who is of Blackfeet and Nimiipuu native heritage, said the extreme star wattage of her colleagues will help illuminate the struggles of indigenous people.

“Native people are used to having anthropologists coming in, curious about everything that we do,” said “These artistic souls [her Killers colleagues] cared about telling a story that pierces the veil of what society tells us we’re supposed to care about and not. Who else is going to challenge people to challenge their own complicity and white supremacy, except this man here [Scorsese]. Other artists are doing that work; people listen to what this one says.”

Scorsese turns 81 later this year, and has returned to Cannes 47 years after he won the Palme d’Or there with Taxi Driver. Asked whether he considered taking fewer risks as a filmmaker, the director was bullish in his good-natured response.

“What else can I do? Let’s go do something comfortable – are you kidding?” said Scorsese. “Comfortable, like sitting comfortable on a set in the heat? You might as well be risking. It is a big gamble, but we took a chance.”

De Niro also renewed his attack on former US president Donald Trump, in the context of a discussion about “the banality of evil”.

“I’m not going to say his name, but that guy is stupid,” said De Niro. |It’s something that is systemic, and that’s the scary part of it.” He went on to name the business magnate, which caused Scorsese to interject jokingly and say “you’ve said it!”

“We see what that is,” continued De Niro, “and there are people who think that he could do a good job. Imagine that, how insane that is! That’s all I’ll say.”

Paramount has set a limited October 6, 2023 release date for the film in the US, before it opens wide on October 20. It will also play on Apple TV+ at an unspecified date.

