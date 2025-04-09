Marvin Levy, the veteran marketing and communications executive and longtime publicist for Steven Spielberg, died on Tuesday (April 7). He was 96.

In a career spanning 70 years, Levy established himself as one of the most influential public relations executives in Hollywood. In 2018 he became the first and only marketing or PR professional to win an honorary Oscar.

In a statement on Tuesday evening Spielberg said, “Marvin’s passing is a huge loss for me and our industry writ large. There are many talented PR executives, but Marvin was one of a kind.”

Spielberg continued, “For over 50 years, he was a deeply loyal and exceptional collaborator who was respected and appreciated by all those who were lucky enough to learn from his counsel. When it came to handling the press, he had no peer.”

Levy was born in New York on November 16, 1928, to Max R. and Edna Levy. After attending NYU’s ROTC programme, he worked in communications at the Air Force, where he served for two years handling advertising and public relations at Michigan’s Selfridge Air Force Base.

Levy began his entertainment career in the late 1940s, first working on game shows with Robert G. Jennings and then as a writer and assistant producer for talk show pioneers Tex and Jinx McCrary. He held roles at MGM’s New York publicity office, followed by major film PR agency Blowitz Thomas and Canton, and later Cinema Releasing, which brought him to California.

It was during his time as Columbia Pictures’ VP of advertising, publicity, & promotion that he first worked closely with Spielberg on the 1977 sci-fi Close Encounters Of The Third Kind. The pair formed a professional and personal bond that would last nearly half a century as Levy left Columbia to work exclusively with Spielberg, first at Amblin Entertainment, and later at DreamWorks Studios.

The veteran led promotional and awards campaigns for many of Spielberg’s directorial works, including E.T., Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, Munich, The Color Purple, Lincoln, and Bridge Of Spies.

He also worked on the Back To The Future franchise, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Ben-Hur, Taxi Driver, Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice, Men In Black, Shrek, and Gladiator.

Levy retired in 2024 at the age of 95. Besides the Academy Award, he earned The Publicists’ Guild’s (which merged with International Cinematographer’s Guild in 2002) highest honour, the Les Mason Award, in 1994. He served on the Academy’s board of governors for 23 years, much of that time spent as chairman of the public relations branch. He was an avid supporter of the Shoah Foundation, Righteous Persons Foundation, and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Levy is survived by his wife of 73 years, Carol, their two sons Don and Doug, and his two grandsons, Brian and Daniel. He was preceded in death by his sister Jane.

The funeral will be held at Mount Sinai in Los Angeles on Friday (April 11) at 10am.