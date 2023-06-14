UK writer Dennis Kelly, behind recent Sony hit Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, called on streamers to “share the proceeds of their wealth” with screenwriters.

Talking to Screen at the UK solidarity march for the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) strike, Kelly said “streamers are making a lot of money while writers are making less and less.

”Some writers are doing really well, yes, but some can’t even afford to pay their rent. The only way out is for [streamers] to start talking to the WGA because as far as I understand they’re not even talking to them,” he continued.

Simon Beaufoy, the Oscar-winning writer of Slumdog Millionaire andThe Full Monty, said: “I still get paid from a studio movie I did 25 years ago, I still get cheques. They’re not massive now but they keep me going as a writer when there isn’t a project on the go… now that’s all stopped because streamers will not disclose how well a movie or a TV series is doing.”

AI concerns

Beaufoy was worried about the potential impact of AI on writers. “Not only will AI put writers out of work but, more existentially, it will stop the invention of new work,” he said. “And you’ll never get those moments with a piece of music, a painting, a movie where they stop you in your tracks, and they can change your life.”

“Studios are looking back, they’re preventing forward momentum, they’re preventing convention or preventing creativity,” he continued. “It’s the death of creativity. It really is as serious as that.

“The music industry gets that which is why they’re trying to ban AI. The film industry is actively encouraging it which is really dangerous for anyone who wants to be an artist right now.”

UK vs US

Asked why UK members were not striking themselves if they faced the same issues, Beaufoy said the WGGB did not have the same “clout” as the WGA and wasn’t a “strong union” in the same way but admitted that there are differences between the two countries that also contribute. “If you work for the BBC or ITV, you still get your residuals, you still get paid well and fairly and so there’s no reason to strike,” Beaufoy said. “But US streamers have entirely changed the business model…the creative process is not one they’re interested in at all.”

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong added: “The industry is not as heavily unionised in the UK which means the writers don’t have as much power.”