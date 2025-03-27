Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is to invest £7.3m in Film London, covering film, TV, animation and games, across the next four years. This funding is understood to be in line with previous years.

It is part of a package of more than £10m for the city’s creative industries, covering the next four years, with British Fashion Council and the London Design Festival also among recipients.

The breakdown of funding for Film London’s activities will be £4.8m across the four years for film and film festivals, £1.5m for games and £940,000 for TV animation.

Film London’s festival support has previously included the Mayor’s Gala at BFI London Film Festival (LFF) and the Production Finance Market, which takes place during LFF. However the exact activity for the coming year has yet to be confirmed.

It is anticipated the film support will generate more than £2.5bn in film investment for London, and create up to 42,000 film and TV crew employment opportunities.

Film London was established in 2004. As well as the mayor of London support, it receives grant in aid funding from the department of culture, media and sport (DCMS) via the BFI, Arts Council England support, and The Department for International Trade (DIT) as well as additional project support from further partners. For the financial year ending March 31 2024, Film London’s total income was £6.7m.

The £10m funding package forms part of Khan’s London Growth Plan, unveiled last month, with the aim of kickstarting the capital’s productivity and make London’s economy £107bn larger by 2035.

London’s creative industries bring £51.7bn to the economy each year and account for one in five jobs.