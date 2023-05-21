German outfit Media Luna has acquired international sales rights to UK director Tim Kent’s twisted psychological thriller Sparrow Call, which has just wrapped after a shoot at Pinewood Studios in the UK.

The film stars David Bark-Jones, Billie Vee, Anita Albrecht and Amber Lily-Butterworth. It is about a man who has an affair with a dancer, putting his career and marriage at risk.

It is produced by Alessio Bergamo and scripted by Vee, and executive produced by James Barton-Steel and Mike Taylor.

The film takes its place on the Media Luna’s Cannes slate alongside Mexican narco-thriller The Route To El Jardin, drama Martin Reads The Quran starring Ullrich Tukur and Austrian period drama, All Will Be Revealed.