European production powerhouse Mediawan has taken a majority stake in Thibault Gast and Matthias Weber’s 24 25 films.

The prolific Paris-based producers are behind a slew of successful features including Yann Gozlan’s Cesar-nominated Black Box, Thomas Kruithof’s Promises with Isabelle Huppert and most recently Jeremie Rozan’s action comedy Gold Brick (Cash) that has been the number 1 film on Netflix in France since its release on the streamer on July 6 and is currently in the Global non-English language top 10.

24 25 is also behind Gozlan’s buzzy upcoming psychological thriller Visions starring Mathieu Kassovitz and Diane Kruger sold by SND and set to premiere at the Angouleme Franchophone Film festival in August.

Founded in 2009 Gast and Weber, 24 25 Films is primarily devoted to feature films, but has also expanded into series production such as Cuisine Interne for Universal+.

The acquisition is the latest addition to Mediawan’s ever-expanding production empire that already includes Plan B, Chi-Fou-Mi, Chapter 2, Palomar and Radar Films.

Gast and Weber said that the move comes as they are “now developing projects for new formats such as TV series and animation” so explained that “joining Mediawan is an opportunity for us to partner with a powerful and ambitious group, which will enable us to provide the best possible support for our talents, and to drive our projects to the highest level in France, as well as internationally.”

Managing Director of Mediawan Pictures Elisabeth d’Arvieu said that the 24 25 Films slate “illustrates Matthias and Thibault’s talent and ability to find ambitious projects in all genres, from comedy to drama to thriller. They have a strong desire to discover and support new talents and to offer audiences the very best in creation, which is totally aligned with our vision at Mediawan.”