The Match Factory has closed further sales on Miguel Gomes’ Cannes Competition title Grand Tour.

The film has sold to Spain (Avalon Distribucion Audiovisual), Benelux (Imagine Film Distribution), Poland (New Horizons Association), Greece (Weird Wave), Former Yugoslavia (MCF MegaCom Film), the Baltics (SCANORAMA), Romania (Voodoo Films), Bulgaria (Beta Film), Australia and New Zealand (Potential Films), CIS excluding Ukraine (Mauris Film), South Korea (M&M International), Thailand (Movies Matter), and Indonesia (PT Falcon).

Mubi, which owns The Match Factory, previously acquired rights for North America, UK-Ireland, Latin America, Germany, Austria, Turkey and India. Further previously confirmed territories include Hong Kong and Macau (Edko Films), France (Tandem and Shellac), Italy (Lucky Red) and Portugal (Uma Pedra no Sapato/Magenta).

Gomes won the best director prize for the film in Cannes. Set in 1918, Grand Tour tells the tale of a British civil servant and his fiancée, as she embarks on a pursuit across Asia.

It is produced by Uma Pedra no Sapato in collaboration with Vivo Film, Shellac and Cinema Defacto.

Grand Tour finished in fourth spot out of 22 films on Screen’s Cannes jury grid.