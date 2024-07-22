National Association of Theatre Owners/NATO has named Harkins Theatres president and CEO Mike Bowers the new chair of its non-profit The Cinema Foundation.

Bowers takes over from Tim Handren, who recently retired as CEO of Santikos Theatres. Tori A. Baker, the CEO and president of Salt Lake Film Society, will continue as vice chair of The Cinema Foundation.

Bowers brings close to 40 years in exhibition and has grown Harkins Theatres from a local operator with six locations to the fifth highest-grossing exhibitor in the United States and the highest performing company per location.

He is also the vice chair of the NATO executive board, among other appointments, and serves as a frequent consultant for the theatrical entertainment industry and a is member of the International Council of Shopping Centers.

Since its inception, the Foundation has collaborated with NATO members, studios, vendors, partners and creatives to organise industry promotional events like National Cinema Day, National Popcorn Day and other programmes.