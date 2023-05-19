Mira Sorvino and Joseph Sikora are attached to join Ruben Islas’ Atypical Pirate Movie, which is currently filming in Mexico and Grandave International has introduced to Cannes buyers.

The feature centres on a savant who gets caught up in the theft of a valuable thumb drive and is on the run from its owners in Guadalajara where he hooks up with the leader of a gang of thieves.

The cast includes previously announced Julio Macias, Danube Hermosillo, Emiliano Zurita, Herńan Mendoza, Gigi Guerrero, Casper Smart, and Mario Escalante.

Sorvino recently starred opposite Courteney Cox in Starz’s fantasy horror TV series Shining Vale and is best known for winning the best supporting actress Oscar for Mighty Aphrodite. Sikora’s credits include Shutter Island and Jack Reacher.

Atypical Pirate is based on a screenplay by Pedro Fernandez. Jolene Rodriguez produces with Danforth Comins through Grupo Grandave. Islas and Stanley Preschutti (The Card Counter) are executive producers.

Grandave International’s Cannes line-up includes Wild Berries starring 2016 Cannes best actor winner for The Salesman Shahab Hosseini and Sepideh Moafi, and Jeremy Piven, Richard Dreyfuss and Carey Elwes in Sweetwater.