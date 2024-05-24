Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired the North American rights to Alain Guiraudie’s Misericordia, which screened this week at Cannes in the Premiere sidebar section.

Janus and Sideshow, which negotiated the deal with Les Films du Losange, are planning a theatrical release for the film.

Written and directed by Guiraudie, the film stars Félix Kysyl, Catherine Frot, Jean-Baptiste Durand, Jacques Develay and David Ayala. CG Cinéma, Scala Films, Arte France Cinéma, Andergraun Films and Rosa Filmes co-produced with the participation of Arte France, OCS and Les Films du Losange. Charles Gillibert of CG Cinema served as producer.

Misericordia centres on a young man who returns to his hometown for the funeral of his former boss. A mysterious disappearance, a threatening neighbour and a priest with strange intentions make his stay in the village take an unexpected turn.

Sideshow and Janus Films said: “Alain Guiraudie is in top form with Misericordia. He’s crafted a sly thriller about the unexpected nature of desire that manages to be smart, playful and often quite funny. It is one of the standouts at the Cannes Film Festival this year. We are thrilled to be working with him, producer Charles Gillibert and the team of Les Films du Losange.”

Gillibert added: “Alain Guiraudie and I, along with the entire team at Les Films du Losange and CG Cinéma, are thrilled and proud of this partnership with Sideshow and Janus Films. Our companies share the same artistic standards, the same dedication to supporting filmmakers, and the same desire to bring ambitious cinema to a wide audience. Since the premiere in Cannes, the feedback on the film has been tremendous, and I cannot wait for North American to discover Misericordia.”