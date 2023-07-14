UPDATE: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One reached $82.1m at the international box office and $122.5m worldwide through Friday and is heading for a $78m five-day domestic launch and a global bow in the region of $240m.

Latest updates from Paramount Pictures International reveal the Tom Cruise tentpole added $25.8m from 70 markets on Friday. It also brought in $16.6m in North America on Friday and is on track for a $54.2m three-day gross.

Part One opened in China on $7.4m in third place from 10,974 locations – the widest opening for a Mission: Impossible release.

In the UK it opened top on $2.1m from 717 sites, rising to $7.2m including paid previews in what is the biggest opening day in the franchise.

South Korea delivered $1.9m from 599 locations on Friday in a number one launch that rises to $6.3m with previews. This is the widest opening in the franchise.

Elsewhere Part One opened top in India on $1.3m in 1,872 locations rising to $4.3m including previews; and top in France on $1.2m from 785 theatres and $4.3m with previews.

The spy action thrlller arrived at number one in Australia on $870,000 from 328 sites and $5.9m with previews in the widest launch of the franchise; and opened top in Mexico and Taiwan on $800,000 from 910 sites ($1.8m with previews) and $695,000 from 101 sites ($4.7m including previews) respectively. Both were the widest launches in the franchise.

A full international report will appear on Screen on Monday.

JULY 14 REPORT: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One has raced to $63.6m after the first two days of global release including paid previews.

The latest entry in the Tom Cruise action franchise earned $9.5m from 48 international markets on Thursday and $30.3m from paid previews, in addition to $23.8m after two days in North America in 4,049 theatres.

The tentpole expands into 70 markets this weekend with Friday launches in the UK, China, Spain, Taiwan, and Scandinavia and is forecast to earn in the region of $250m worldwide over its first five days.

Dead Reckoning, Part One opened at number one in each of the following territories:

South Korea produced $1.3m on at 2,437 screens, rising to $4.4m including paid previews; France $920,000 in 785 theatres and $3.1m including previews; and $570,000 in Australia in 328 sites for a $5.1m running total.

Mexico generated $660,000 in 910 theatres, rising to $1m including paid previews; Germany $545,000 from 530 venues and $1.2m including paid previews; and United Arab Emirates $455,000 from 66 locations and $2.8m including paid previews. The Middle East region has delivered $7.7m so far.

Brazil produced $375,000 in 683 locations and $1.4m including paid previews; Italy $285,000 from 435 and $660,000 factoring in paid previews; and Hong Kong $265,000 from 70 rising to $2.7m with paid previews.

Dead Reckoning, Part One earned $240K from 162 sites and $700,000 with paid previews, while Netherlands produced $225,000 from 136 sites and $1m with paid previews.

Christopher McQuarrie directed and co-wrote the screenplay and the cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales.