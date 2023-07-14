Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One has raced to $63.6m after the first two days of global release including paid previews.

The latest entry in the Tom Cruise action franchise earned $9.5m from 48 international markets on Thursday and $30.3m from paid previews, in addition to $23.8m after two days in North America in 4,049 theatres.

The tentpole, which expands into 70 markets this weekend with Friday launches in the UK, China, Spain, Taiwan, and Scandinavia, opened at number one in each of the following territories:

South Korea produced $1.3m on at 2,437 screens, rising to $4.4m including paid previews; France $920,000 in 785 theatres and $3.1m including previews; and $570,000 in Australia in 328 sites for a $5.1m running total.

Mexico generated $660,000 in 910 theatres, rising to $1m including paid previews; Germany $545,000 from 530 venues and $1.2m including paid previews; and United Arab Emirates $455,000 from 66 locations and $2.8m including paid previews. The Middle East region has delivered $7.7m so far.

Brazil produced $375,000 in 683 locations and $1.4m including paid previews; Italy $285,000 from 435 and $660,000 factoring in paid previews; and Hong Kong $265,000 from 70 rising to $2.7m with paid previews.

Dead Reckoning, Part One earned $240K from 162 sites and $700,000 with paid previews, while Netherlands produced $225,000 from 136 sites and $1m with paid previews.

Christopher McQuarrie directed and co-wrote the screenplay and the cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales.