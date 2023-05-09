UK sales outfit Mister Smith Entertainment has boarded Katie Locke O’Brien’s debut feature Hot Mess starring Emma Roberts and will launch international sales in Cannes.

The US comedy is currently in pre-production and is scheduled to start shooting in early 2024.

Rebelle Media is handling North American rights on the title.

After an unsuccessful stint on a dating show, Roberts’ character is forced to move back in with her parents in her hometown and rediscover herself again. The script was penned by Gabrielle D’Amico.

Hot Mess is produced by Debbie Liebling, Maggie Malina and Laura Lewis.

O’Brien is a writer, director and actor, having directed on the US adaptation of Ghosts and written and directed two short films Have It All and Discard.

Mister Smith’s current Cannes slate also includes Weston Razooli’s Directors Fortnight title Riddle OF Fire, body horror Grafted and New Zealand-set family comedy Bookworm.