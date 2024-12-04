Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana 2 crossed $400m at the global box office on Monday to become Hollywood’s ninth highest-grossing release of 2024 after six days.

As of Tuesday the adventure sequel stood at $404.5m and moved up the ranking after overtaking Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes on $397.4m and Bad Boys: Ride Or Die on $404.5m.

Moana 2 earned $15.2m worldwide on Monday and stands at $231.2m in North America and $173.3m internationally.

Top markets are France on $19.2m, UK on $16.3m, Mexico on $12.4m, Germany on $10.6m, and South Korea and Italy on $9.3m apiece.

Brazil has produced $8.8m, Australia $8.6m, China $6.7m, Spain $5.5m, Philippines $5.2m, and Indonesia $3.9m. The tentpole arrives in Japan on Friday (December 6).

Moana 2, originally conceived as a straight-to-streaming series spin-off from the 2016 $643m hit, features returning voice cast Auli‘i Cravalho in the title role and Dwayne Johnson as Maui.

The sequel shattered North American box office records over the weekend, earning $225.2m for the biggest five-day opening of all time, and the biggest three- and five-day Thanksgiving weekends.