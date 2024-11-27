Moana 2 is off to a record start at the North American box office, scoring an estimated $13.8m in previews for the highest pre-Thanksgiving and Walt Disney Animation Studios previews of all time.

Additionally, the preview number represents the second-best for an animated film behind Incredibles 2 on $18.5m after surpassing Inside Out 2 on $13m earlier this year.

Moana 2 opened wide on Wednesday in 4,200 locations including 300 Imax auditoriums, 900 Premium Large Format screens, 2,400 3D screens and 220 D-Box/4D motion screens.

Originally conceived as a Disney+ sequel to the 2016 original, Moana 2 sees Auli‘i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprise their voice roles as the titular heroine and a wise-cracking demi-god. Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller, and David Derrick Jr co-directed.

By way of comparison, Incredibles 2 earned $183m in its first three days, Inside Out 2 grossed $154m over the same period, Toy Story 4 took $12m in Thursday previews and earned $121m over three days, and Frozen 2 earned $8.5m in previews and $130m over three days.

The first Moana feature opened on $56.6m in November 2016 and went on to gross $248.8m in North America.