Motion Picture Exchange (MPX) has boarded worldwide sales on the romantic comedy Books & Drinks from the producer of Berlinale Competition entry Pepe and starring Jackson Rathbone from the Twilight Saga.

Rathbone plays David, the owner of a struggling bookstore in New York City who learns he has inherited a house in the Dominican Republic from the father he never knew.

David plans to sell the residence but his life is turned upside-down when he visits the Caribbean and meets his realtor, Maria, played by Nashla Bogaert. Clara Lago also stars.

Geoffrey Cowper directed the Veranera Films production from a screenplay by Josep Ciutat. Carol Dudley, Pablo Lozano and Andres Rodriguez serve as producers.

Lozano will participate in the Producer’s Under The Spotlight Dominican delegation in Cannes. He produced the island nation’s Pepe, which earned the Silver Bear for best director at the 2024 Berlinale.

“This film is the type of escapist dramedy that filmgoers are itching to see,” said Rathbone. “It’s tight, funny, and emotionally engaging. We have seen this film be a hit with festival audiences, and with MPX now in charge of sales, we cannot wait to bring it to the world’s stage.”

“There’s an active desire for quality romance films from audiences in today’s marketplace,” said Ryan Bury, SVP of MPX. “The world can always use a little touch of love.”

“I am a sucker for rom-coms so I wanted to direct Books & Drinks the moment I read Josep Ciutat’s script with its witty dialogue, captivating characters and humour,” said Cowper. “My goal with the film is to move, amuse and inspire audiences.”