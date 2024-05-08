Mubi has acquired Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance for multiple territories ahead of its world premiere in Cannes Competition.

The company has acquired all rights for North America, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Latin America and Benelux, and will conduct theatrical releases in all this year. It has also picked up rights for Turkey and India.

The Match Factory, owned by Mubi, is handling sales for all other territories.

Written and directed by Revenge filmmaker Fargeat, The Substance is a body horror about a substance that gives users a younger, more beautiful, more perfect version of themselves.

Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid star in the film.

The Substance is produced by Fargeat with Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan of the UK’s Working Title Films. Executive producers are Alexandra Loewy of Working Title and Nicolas Royer of A Good Story.

Fargeat’s feature debut Revenge debuted at Toronto in 2017, going on to play Sundance. It was released by Neon in the US, and Vertigo Releasing in the UK and Ireland.