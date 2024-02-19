Mubi has acquired David Hinton’s Made In England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger for key territories ahead of its world premiere in Berlin this week.

It has picked up the film for Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Latin America, Turkey and India (South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation). Altitude handles world sales.

Made In England has its world premiere as a Berlinale Special title at Berlin Film Festival on Wednesday, February 21.

The documentary is presented by Martin Scorsese, and is a personal journey of how Powell and Pressburger’s work, and later Powell’s friendship, shaped Scorsese’s filmmaking and left a mark on his life.

It features archival material including from all three filmmakers’ personal collections.

Hinton directed the film with narration from Scorsese. It was produced by Nick Varley for Ten Thousand 86 and Matthew Wells for Ice Cream Films in association with Sikelia Productions.

Executive producers are Scorsese, Olivia Harrison and Thelma Schoonmaker; Claudia Yusef and Eva Yates for BBC Film; Mark Thomas for Screen Scotland; Will Clarke for Altitude; and Thomas Hoegh. BBC Film and Screen Scotland provided financing.

It joins recent titles on Mubi’s slate including Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Aki Kaurismaki’s Fallen Leaves and Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex.