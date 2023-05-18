Mubi has acquired Rodrigo Moreno’s Cannes Un Certain Regard entry The Delinquents in an all-rights deal for North America, the UK, Ireland, Latin America, Turkey, Italy, India and Benelux.

The global distributor and streaming service will release the Spanish-language comedy-drama theatrically in North America, the UK and other territories, with release plans and exclusive streaming dates expected to be announced soon. Magnolia International is representing worldwide rights to the film.

Starring Argentinian actors Daniel Elías, Esteban Bigliardi and Margarita Molfino, The Delinquents centres on a Buenos Aires bank employee who dreams up a risky plan to liberate himself and his co-worker from the shackles of working life. Also in the cast are Laura Paredes, Mariana Chaud, Cecilia Rainero and Germán De Silva.

Ezequiel Borovinsky of Argentina’s Wanka Cine is the producer, with Luxembourg’s Les Films Fauves, Brazil’s Sancho&Punta, Chile’s Jirafa Films and Jaque and Rizoma, both from Argentina, co-producing.

Moreno is a two-time Berlin Golden Bear nominee - for The Custodian and A Mysterious World – and has won awards at festivals including San Sebastián, Sundance, Berlin and Mar de Plata.