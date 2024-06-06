Global distributor, producer and streaming service Mubi is branching into festivals, with Mubi Fest kicking off in the UK at Manchester’s Aviva Studios from July 12-13.

Mubi Fest will also venture to Mexico City (July 12-14), São Paulo (July 26-28), Chicago (August 17-18), Bogotá (September 6-8), Buenos Aires (September 12-15), Santiago (October 3-6), Istanbul (Novemberv 7-10) and Milan (December 13-15).

The festival will screen a selection of feature films and shorts, alongside talks, Q&As, workshops, installations and DJs.

“Mubi has always been about building community around our shared love of cinema and Mubi Fest is our way of celebrating the creativity and culture that comes with filmmaking,” said Tsari Paxton, Mubi director of marketing for UK and Ireland.

Highlights from Mubi Fest Manchester include screenings of Mubi titles, such as Levan Akin’s Berlinale premiere Crossing (in cinemas July 19 and on Mubi from August 30), that follows a retired teacher’s search through Turkey for her long-lost transgender niece, and the Ross Brothers’ improvisational road trip Venice premiere Gasoline Rainbow (currently on Mubi).

There will also be a preview of Manchester-born filmmaker Naqqash Khalid’s debut feature In Camera, ahead of its theatrical release in UK-Ireland by Conic on September 13. It will stream on Mubi at a later date. In Camera premiered at Karlovy Vary in 2023.



All three screenings will be followed by filmmaker Q&As.

The line-up of films being screened will be different across the nine cities, with full programme details yet to be announced. Entrance to Mubi Fest is free, with tickets for screenings on sale from June 6.

Factory International, the organisation behind Aviva, suggested the festival commencing in Manchester speaks to the UK city’s ”ever-growing significance as a centre for culture, creativity and innovation”.