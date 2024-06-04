The UK’s Cornerstone has landed key global deals for Andrea Arnold’s Cannes Competition title Bird.

The deals include MFA (Germany), Lucky Red (Italy), Avalon (Spain), Cineart (Benelux), Cinobo (Greece), New Cinema (Israel), Front Row (Middle East), Lusomundo (Portugal), Nonstop (Scandinavia), Frenetic (Switzerland), Discovery (Bulgaria, Ex Yugoslavia), Provzglyad (CIS), Aerofilm (Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania), Impacto Cine (Latin America), New Select (Japan) and Challan (South Korea).

Mubi earlier acquired rights for North America, Turkey, UK and Ireland.

Ad Vitam is the French distributor.

Barry Keoghan and Franz Rogowski star alongside newcomers Nykiya Adams and Jason Buda in the story of a 12-year-old who lives with her distracted single dad and brother in a squat in north Kent. Approaching puberty, she seeks adventure and attention elsewhere.

Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Lee Groombridge produce for House Productions. Financiers include BBC Film, the BFI (awarding National Lottery funding), Pinky Promise, FirstGen Content and Access Entertainment. Cornerstone is handling international sales and co-repped the US sale with CAA Media Finance.