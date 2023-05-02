Music Box Films has acquired North American rights to Iranian-UK filmmaker Babak Jalali’s Sundance NEXT and SXSW selection Fremont.

The drama about an isolated Afghan refugee in California who works at a fortune cookie factory and uses the cookies to build a bridge to the outside world.

Fremont stars real-life refugee Anaita Wali Zada alongside Gregg Turkington and Jeremy Allen White.

Marjaneh Moghimi, Sudnya Shroff, Rachael Fung, George Rush, Chris Martin and Laura Wagner served as producers.

Music Box Films plans a theatrical release for later this year with a home entertainment roll-out to follow.

Brian Andreotti of Music Box Films negotiated the Fremont deal with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers. Memento International handles international sales.