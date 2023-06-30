National Association Of Theatre Owners (NATO) vice president and chief communications officer Patrick Corcoran is stepping down after more than 24 years at the association.

Corcoran joined NATO as a writer and editor for its monthly magazine and annual encyclopedia in 1998. In 2007, he was named director of media and research and California operations chief, and four years later he was promoted to vice president and chief communications officer.

Corcoran ran NATO’s communications during tumultuous times ranging from the industry-wide transition to digital, the rise of streaming, ongoing battles over release windows, and the pandemic shutdowns.

“Patrick has been an integral part of NATO’s growth over the past two and a half decades,” said Michael O’Leary, NATO’s new president and CEO. “He has served our organisation and the entire exhibition industry with skill and dedication, and we are grateful for all that he has done to drive the way NATO tells its story. We wish him the best in his next chapter.”

“It has been a tremendous privilege to serve as the voice of an industry that I truly love,” said Corcoran. “I approached the challenges and opportunities facing our industry the way we have worked as an association: with honesty, data, openness, and most especially, with respect for the journalists who cover our industry.”

Corcoran worked closely with John Fithian, the former NATO CEO and president who handed over the reins to O’Leary after his final appearance in the role at NATO’s annual CinemaCon convention in April in Las Vegas.