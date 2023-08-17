Neon has expanded the creative and marketing team with the hires of former A24 executives Alexandra Altschuler as VP of media and Don Wilcox as VP of marketing.

Wilcox spent the last year and a half leading international marketing at A24 and worked on campaigns for Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Whale, as well as Past Lives and Pearl.

He previously served at Amazon Prime Video for five years as a film marketing lead and prior to that he held positions at Fox Searchlight, 20th Century Fox and WME.

In her five-year tenure at A24 Altschuler most recently worked on A24’s horror and Talk To Me. She previously served as a paid social manager at Operam, Inc. and held roles at ABC Television, NBC Universal, and E! Online.

Neon’s upcoming release slate includes Michael Mann’s Venice world premiere Ferrari with Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz, which is scheduled to open on December 25 in North America.

At time of writing William Oldroyd’s Sundance selection Eileen starring Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie was earmarked for a fourth quarter release.