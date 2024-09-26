Neon has acquired North American rights to The Life of Chuck, winner of the People’s Choice Award at this month’s Toronto festival (TIFF).

Buyers had been circling the Mike Flanagan-directed Stephen King adaptation, handled by WME Independent and FilmNation for North American and international sales respectively, since the film’s TIFF world premiere.

TIFF’s People’s Choice prize is seen as a bellwether for Oscar consideration, though with Neon planning a summer 2025 theatrical release the film is not likely to be part of this year’s awards race.

The Life of Chuck stars Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mia Sara, Benjamin Pajak, and Mark Hamill in a genre-bending story about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man.

Writer-director Flanagan also produced the film with Intrepid Pictures’ Trevor Macy. D Scott Lumpkin, Elan Gale, Melinda Nishioka, Molly Quinn and Matthew Welty serve as executive producers.

The deal is a second collaboration with Flanagan and Macy for Neon, which earlier this year picked up worldwide rights to Shelby Oaks, on which Flanagan and Macy are executive producers.

Flanagan, founder of Red Room Pictures, is currently writing, directing and producing a new take on The Exorcist for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures.