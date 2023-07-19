Netflix has stopped offering its cheapest streaming plan without ads in the US and UK for new or re-joining members.
The Basic plan, at $9.99 per month in the U.S. and £6.99 per month in the UK, is no longer available to newcomers, but existing Basic members can stay on their current plan.
Netflix now only offers a $6.99 (£4.99) per month ad-supported tier, the $15.49 (£10.99) per month standard plan, and the $19.99 (£15.99) per month premium plan to new customers in these territories.
The US streaming service dropped the Basic plan in Canada last month.
Its ad-supported plans currently are available in the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico and Spain.
Netflix is set to report its earnings today (July 19).
