Netflix has revealed that its ad-supported tier has attracted five million active users around the world, with sign-ups having more than doubled since early this year.

On average, said the company, more than a quarter of new subscribers now choose the ads plan in countries where it is available.

Netflix – which as of mid-April had a total of 232.5m subscribers worldwide - launched its Basic with Ads subscription option in the US, the UK and ten other countries last November.

The ad-supported tally was revealed on Tuesday (May 17) during the streaming giant’s first presentation to advertisers as part of ‘upfront’ week, when US television networks pitch their new programming to ad buyers.

Netflix’s virtual upfront replaced the live event in New York that the company had planned. That event was canceled in part, according to reports, because of a planned protest outside the venue by a group associated with striking WGA members.

In its virtual presentation Netflix executives reported that more than 70% of its ad plan members are aged 18 to 49 – the most desired demographic for advertisers - with the global median age being 34.

Company executives also reported that this year, according to viewing measurement firm Nielsen, Netflix has had the number one original TV show on streaming in the US for 15 out of 16 weeks and the number one feature film for 14 weeks.

Pitching the company’s slate of new and returning shows, Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria told advertisers: “No other entertainment company aspires to create great movies and shows across so many genres, in so many countries, and for such a broad, diverse audience. We do it by partnering with world-class talent - giving them the freedom and support to tell their best stories. Our partnership with them is the single biggest reason we’re able to bring fresh, original storytelling to our members.”