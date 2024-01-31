Netflix has confirmed its acquisition of Daughters, winner of Sundance’s Festival Favorite and Audience Award: US Documentary awards.

Angela Patton and Natalie Rae co-directed the film, which follows four young girls as they prepare for a Daddy Daughter Dance with their incarcerated fathers as part of a prison fatherhood programme in Washington, D.C.

Lisa Mazzotta, Rae, Justin Benoliel, Mindy Goldberg, Sam Bisbee, Kathryn Everett, Laura Choi Raycroft, and James Cunningham served as producers. Kerry Washington Patton, and Joel Edgerton are among the executive producers.

This marks the third Netflix buy out of Sundance after the $17m swoop on Midnight selection It’s What’s Inside, and World Documentary Competition selection Ibelin.