Netflix has scheduled a two-week theatrical release for Venice world premiere Maria starring Angelina Jolie on November 27 before the drama arrives on the service on December 11.

Pablo Larrain’s latest intimate psychological portrait of a renowned female figure earned strong reviews for Jolie’s portrayal of legendary soprano Maria Callas when it premiered on the Lido.

Jolie is arguably Netflix’s biggest actor push this season after the streamer pounced on US rights on the eve of the film’s debut in Venice.

The film next plays New York Film Festival on September 29 and 30 when Larrain and Jolie will take part in a post-screening Q&A session, followed by BFI London Film Festival on October 18, 19, and 20, and AFI Fest on October 26.

Maria follows the acclaimed diva in her final days in Paris in the 1970s. She died September 16, 1977.

Larrain’s Jackie and Spencer delivered fraught studies of Jacqueline Kennedy and Diana, Princess of Wales, respectively. In both cases the leads – Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart – earned Oscar nominations months after the films debuted on the Lido.

Jolie earned a lead actress Oscar nod for Changeling in 2009, and won the supporting actress award for Girl, Interrupted in 2000.