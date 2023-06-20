After several months of experimentation, Netflix said on Tuesday that effective immediately it is switching its viewership metric from “hours viewed” to “views”.

The views metric is a calculation based on the number of hours viewed divided by the total run time of the film or episode. The streamer described views on its blog on Tuesday as a “good evolution” in a sector where it conceded there is no perfect streaming metric.

Going forward Netflix’s Top 10 lists will be ranked by views and the qualifying time will be stretched out from 28 days to 91 in recognition that titles can gain traction over a longer period of time.

The latest June 12-18 English-lanaguge film chart was led by the Chris Hemsworth Extraction action franchise claiming the top two spots.

New arrival Extraction 2 led the way on 42.8m views – calculated by dividing 88.38m hours viewed by the two hours and seven minutes run time – followed by the 2020 original on 9.6m views (18.8m hours viewed divided by one hour and 68 minutes).

Netflix said in the blog it hoped the new metric would offer “better insights into what success in streaming looks like more generally”.

Filmmakers and the press have long commented on the streamer’s lack of transparency over its data. One of the key demands made by the striking Writers Guild Of America is for enhanced streamer residuals, which would need to be based on greater access to viewership numbers, although the Guild would likely want to see the Guild go further still.

