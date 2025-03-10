Netflix has confirmed its acquisition of worldwide rights to Sundance prize-winning documentary The Perfect Neighbor, from director-producer Geeta Gandbhir.

Gandbhir won the directing award for US documentary at Sundance, where Netflix was reported to be in talks Cinetic Media to acquire the film for $5m. The film is also set to screen at this month’s SXSW and CPH:DOX festivals and will get a Netflix premiere later this year.

Using police bodycam footage and investigative interviews, The Perfect Neighbor exposes the consequences of Florida’s ‘stand your ground’ law in a minor neighbourhood dispute that escalates into deadly violence.

Gandbhir produced the film with Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu for Message Pictures and Sam Bisbee for Park Pictures.

Said Gandbhir: “The Perfect Neighbor is a deeply personal project, created to transform grief into purpose and honour the lasting legacy of Ajike Owens and her family. My team at Message Pictures, along with our incredible partners at S’OB Productions and Park Pictures, are thrilled the film will be available on Netflix, offering audiences worldwide the chance to experience this urgent and powerful story.”