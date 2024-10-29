Netflix and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) have renewed their US licensing agreement for the latter’s animated films from Illumination and DreamWorks Animation and starting in 2027 will add live-action titles from Universal Pictures and Focus Features.

Live-action films will debut on the platform no later than eight months after theatrical release. After the first streaming window on Peacock, Netflix will carry titles for 10 months before they return to Peacock.

Netflix will additionally licence rights to Universal’s full animation and live-action film slate for additional windows in subsequent years as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s film library.

Eight of the top ten animated films on Netflix were created by Illumination and DreamWorks Animation, and Illumination/Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie spent a record-setting 38 weeks on Netflix’s Top 10 list in the US, while Sing 2 followed on 32 weeks.

Films released by Universal from Illumination and DreamWorks Animation account for three of the top five animated films of the year so far with Despicable Me 4, Kung Fu Panda 4, and The Wild Robot.

Upcoming films from the existing animation partnership include Despicable Me 4 and The Wild Robot.