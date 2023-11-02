Helen Lee-Kim has signed a new long-term deal as president of international at Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

Lionsgate said Lee-Kim, a member of the Motion Picture Group leadership and content strategy teams, has generated nearly $1bn in sales since re-joining Lionsgate in December 2017 (she did a previous stint as president of international from 2007 to 2012). Under her new deal she will continue to head the international licensing of the company’s film slate and shepherd the company’s multi-platform and global direct-to-to-streaming business.

Also getting new long-term agreements at Lionsgate are two members of Lee-Kim’s team: international Motion Picture Group chief operating officer Michael Meyer and executive vice president of international marketing Brent Jack.

Lee-Kim and her team have recently worked on box office hits John Wick: Chapter Four and Saw X and closed deals with international partners on Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake commented: “Helen is a superstar whose success in growing the John Wick and Saw franchises worldwide is just the latest example of her ability to grow the studio’s stature as a top supplier of premium first-run films. She is a trusted partner, a great leader and an extraordinary sales executive who will continue to play a key role in moving the Company forward.”